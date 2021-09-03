Cancel
Phenix Expands Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer, T.K. Gore

By MTS Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppointment Extends Bench of Sports Media Executives. Phenix, a leading provider of real-time streaming technology, today announces the appointment of T.K. Gore as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, T.K. will spearhead Phenix’s sales leadership and expansion following the company’s oversubscribed Series B investment in April. Marketing Technology News:...

Business
Comcast
Economy
NASCAR
NFL
MLB
Marketing
iSIGN Media Announces the Termination of its Chief Executive Officer

ISIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) , a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that the Company has terminated its contract with Mr. Dave Rodgerson as Chief Executive Officer and as a Director the Company effective September 3, 2021. Marketing Technology News:...
Impact Opens Office In Denmark With Experienced Agency Director Announced

Expansion in Nordics for Impact to serve growing roster of clients in the region. The leading partnership management platform, Impact, founded in the US in 2008, has announced the opening of an office in Copenhagen, Denmark, amid the continued expansion of its EMEA team and rapid growth of the global partnerships technology company. As influencers, and other marketing partners become one of the cornerstones of growth for ambitious CMOs, so does the demand for a tool that makes it easy to manage and optimise partnership channels.
Ogury Appoints Fabien Magalon as Chief Publisher Sales Officer

Ogury, the Personified Advertising company, is announcing the appointment of Fabien Magalon as Chief Publisher Sales Officer. In his role, Fabien will be responsible for setting the global supply strategy, leading Ogury’s international Publishing team and influencing Publisher’s product development. “The appointment of Fabien is incredibly exciting for us at...
Granite Announces Vice President of Transformation

Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a leading provider of communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout North America, announced that Sana Sheikh has been promoted to Vice President of Transformation, Deputy General Counsel and Vice President of Strategic Affairs. In her new role, Ms. Sheikh will spearhead cross-functional initiatives to strengthen and scale Granite’s next-generation voice, broadband and data solutions, while continuing to supervise regulatory matters, government relations, carrier partnerships and vendor relationships.
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Bridges Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operation Officer

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Bridges announced Jane Mastaitis to be their Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2021. In her role, Jane will provide leadership for all aspects of Saratoga Bridges’ operations and is responsible for implementing policies and programs to carry out the work of the organization with an emphasis on long-term goals, growth and sustainability in the alignment of their strategic plan. Jane is replacing Valerie Muratori who will be retiring after 38 years of service to the agency.
Joanne Bradford Joins MNTN, One Of Adtech’s Fastest Growing Platforms, As Chief Growth Officer

Today MNTN, the fastest-growing platform in Connected TV, announced Joanne Bradford has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. Bradford was most recently the President of Honey, an e-commerce platform acquired by PayPal for $4 billion, and was previously Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at SoFi, which went public in one of fintech’s largest IPO’s.
OOOOO Appoints Tom Judge as Chief Operating Officer

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (“OOOOO” or the “Company”), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Tom Judge to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Judge brings a wealth of experience to OOOOO including over twelve years in e-commerce operations and finance. Tom will...
H Code’s Leadership in Multicultural Marketing Bolstered by Falfurrias Capital Partners Investment

H Code, the largest multicultural digital media company in the U.S., today announces that it has secured a capital investment by Falfurrias Capital Partners (FCP), a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses. With this infusion of capital, H Code will be able to accelerate the development of its tech-enabled advertising products and robust suite of proprietary data and dedicated research solutions that lead to stronger understanding and connection with Hispanic and Black consumers and new consumer segments.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Chief Revenue Officer Of Cogent Comms Sold $141.38 Thousand In Stock

James Bubeck, Chief Revenue Officer at Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI), made an insider sell on September 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Comms Hldgs at a price of $73.64 per share. The total transaction amounted to $141,383.
Ooma Appoints Shig Hamamatsu as Chief Financial Officer

Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the appointment of Shig Hamamatsu as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective September 7, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Ross Negus, Enterprise Account Executive at Impact. Hamamatsu most recently served as CFO of Accuray,...
Authomize Appoints Palo Alto Networks Veteran Ariel Cohen as Chief Business Officer to Expand Business Operations And Ecosystem Development In North America

Authomize, the first solution for continuously managing the Authorization Security Lifecycle across all cloud environments, announced the appointment of Ariel Cohen as its Chief Business Officer. Cohen spent the last seven years at Palo Alto Networks and brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity leadership experience to Authomize, which topped...
MeritB2B Welcomes Nikki Candito as Vice President Demand Generation Strategy

MeritB2B, the leading provider of B2B data and performance marketing solutions, today announced that Nikki Candito has been hired as the Vice President of Demand Generation Strategy. Nikki will provide demand generation expertise that will help propel growth for MeritB2B and instill demand generation best practices across the organization. “I’d...
Startek’s Digital-First CX Engagement Recognized by IAOP for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships

Startek, a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been recognized by IAOP®, the International Association of Global Outsourcing Professionals, for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships. This recognition is being presented to Startek for its successful deployment of digitally enabled customer engagement strategies for a leading automotive company, which resulted in a lower cost to serve, increased savings, and an improved customer journey.
FMG Suite Reinforces Industry Leadership With Appointment Of Susan Theder As Chief Marketing And Experience Officer

Underscores Commitment to Being the Top Provider of Digital Marketing Solutions for Financial and Insurance Professionals to Accelerate Their Growth. FMG Suite, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced a bold move towards increasing its brand awareness and market share with the appointment of Susan Theder as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Experience Officer. In this role, Susan will lead all marketing functions to accelerate growth as well as steer efforts to enrich the experience for existing customers. Susan will report directly to Scott White, FMG Suite’s CEO.
West Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

American Equity announces new chief financial officer

Announced that Axel André will join the West Des Moines-based life and annuity company this month as chief financial officer. Most recently, André was executive vice president and CFO for Denver-based Jackson National Life Insurance Co., a position he held for just over a year. Before that, he worked nearly seven years at American International Group, initially as chief risk officer for individual retirement, group retirement and institutional markets and then as CFO of individual retirement for AIG. Earlier he was managing director on the global insurance strategies team at investment banking firm Goldman Sachs. He has a doctorate in physics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in physics from Imperial College in London. “I am delighted to welcome Axel to be a part of our executive leadership team,” said Anant Bhalla, American Equity’s president and CEO. “I believe he brings the right combination of intellect, curiosity and proven leadership experiences, to serve as our next CFO as AEL transforms itself into a unique company at the intersection of the insurance and asset management value chain.” Bhalla has been AEL’s interim CFO since May 24, when the company announced that its previous CFO, Ted Johnson, would no longer hold that position. Johnson, who had worked for American Equity for more than 20 years, subsequently entered into a $1.15 million separation agreement with American Equity and left the company on July 16.
Drift Announces Strategic Investment from Vista Equity Partners; Partnership Will Help Customers Accelerate Revenue via B2B Conversational Commerce

Drift Eclipses Unicorn Status from Vista Growth Investment. Drift, the leader in Conversational Commerce for B2B, today announced a strategic partnership with Vista Equity Partners (“Vista)”, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Vista’s strategic growth investment in Drift will further accelerate the company’s mission to make business buying frictionless, more enjoyable and more human.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic hires new chief strategy officer

Cleveland Clinic has appointed a chief strategy officer who has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit health care. Jim Cotelingam will lead the enterprise strategy office team, which is responsible for setting Cleveland Clinic’s growth plans, the health system said in a news release. The team manages several...

