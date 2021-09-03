Startek’s Digital-First CX Engagement Recognized by IAOP for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships
Startek, a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been recognized by IAOP®, the International Association of Global Outsourcing Professionals, for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships. This recognition is being presented to Startek for its successful deployment of digitally enabled customer engagement strategies for a leading automotive company, which resulted in a lower cost to serve, increased savings, and an improved customer journey.martechseries.com
Comments / 0