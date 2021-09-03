Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Ted Lasso' Recap: Ted Can't Move On, But Can He Sit Still?

By Linda Holmes
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roy learns to back off, Ted learns to follow through, and Nate can't stop grasping, in an episode about being strong enough not to hang on so tight. We left Ted at what seemed to be a turning point last week: Following his panic attack, he showed up in Dr. Sharon's office and told her he needed some help. But getting yourself to cooperate with therapy isn't a matter of a simple revelation, necessarily, and Ted finds that in the light of day, he's once again not so sure. He tells Sharon he thinks he doesn't need help after all, but she tells him to sit down. After a couple of minutes of fidgeting, though, he's out the door. His next attempt ends with him insulting Sharon's entire profession and telling her it's dishonest to charge by the hour when she does 50-minute appointments, claiming that she doesn't actually care about her patients.

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dikembe Mutombo
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Nick Mohammed
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

What To Buy The 'Ted Lasso' Fan In Your Life

People who like “Ted Lasso” really, really like “Ted Lasso.” The show, which streams on Apple TV+, seems to have inspired a fan base as devoted as that of any real-life team in the English Premiere League. So if you know someone who won’t shut up about it, make their day with a little gift that’ll remind them of their favorites, whether that’s Coach Lasso himself or a lovable character like Roy, Sam, Keeley, Rebecca or Higgins.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Ted Lasso’ 2×05 Review: “Rainbow”

This show continues to bring its A-game even when AFC Richmond isn’t fighting for promotion on the pitch. Ted Lasso 2×05 “Rainbow” pays homage to classic romantic comedies as it becomes one itself. It makes sense that one of the most famous comfort shows would eventually take such direct inspiration from one of the most comforting film genres.
TV SeriesAwful Announcing

‘Ted Lasso’ recap, “Rainbow”: You had us at “Coach”

After a couple of episodes that drew mixed reactions from viewers, Ted Lasso‘s Season 2 arguably got back on track with its fifth episode, “Rainbow.” And as it turns out, maybe it was necessary for the writers and the narrative to take a breath because a lot of story developments are packed in here.
TV Seriespurewow.com

Every Single Rom-Com Reference from the Latest Episode of ‘Ted Lasso’

Ted Lasso believes in communism. Rom-communism, that is. In one of his signature out-of-left-field motivational speeches, everyone’s favorite goofball football coach spelled out his love of romantic comedies and in turn set up ‘Rainbow’ (season 2, episode 5) to become an all-out ode to the movie genre with more references than we could count (though we still tried). In what was easily the best episode of the season thus far, the writers pulled inspiration—and often direct quotes—from some of the best rom-coms of all time, including When Harry Met Sally, Jerry Maguire, Notting Hill and so many more.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Ted Lasso’: The Roy-Jamie Conflict Continues — Plus, 2 Shocking Twists! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 6, “The Signal.”]. Anyone who said the second season of Ted Lasso didn’t have much momentum might rethink that claim after “The Signal.” The first five installments were mostly cheery and devoid of any conflict or consequences (how did Richmond weather losing its biggest sponsor?). But the end of episode 6 makes a great case for not judging the sophomore season of a show by its first installments, as it promises heavier subjects and huge reveals in the episodes to come.
TV Seriescarolinajournal.com

Is ‘Ted Lasso’ a modern-day legislator?

Five episodes into “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV, and I have concluded that it is the wittiest, best written, and most entertaining show I have watched in a long time. The characters are cleverly curated and superbly acted. Jason Sudeikis is fabulous. If left at that, perhaps it would be...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted Leaves Game for Surprising Reason in Episode 6

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 6 spoilers ahead.] The sixth episode of Ted Lasso Season 2 is now available on Apple TV+, and fans saw the coach of AFC Richmond in a concerning situation. During the team's game against Tottenham Hotspur F.C., Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) leaves as he starts to have a panic attack. However, Ted tells Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) that he's having issues with his stomach before he runs off.
SoccerUniversity Daily Kansan

An Unlikely Hero: Ted Lasso

In the last year, our world turned dark, and our hope turned darker. We fought about politics. We fought about equality. We fought about masks and toilet paper. Would it have been different had we asked more questions, listened more intently, and shown more curiosity than judgment?. Ted Lasso thinks...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

In defense of Ted Lasso season 2

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of Ted Lasso season 2. After its first season, Ted Lasso became something of an internet darling. The Apple TV Plus original series received rave reviews and enthusiast recommendations from just about everyone. Even the most cynical viewers were quickly won over by Lasso’s unwavering optimism.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

How Did ‘Ted Lasso’ Become Such a Lightning Rod?

At the start of Ted Lasso’s latest episode, the title character lays out a worldview he dubs “rom-communism.” This phrase first prompts a classic sitcom scene in which characters display an unlikely knowledge of pop culture in general and Renée Zellweger in particular. (Unlikely, at least, until you remember they’re scripted by TV writers.) Then Ted explains what he means. “The point is, fellas: If all those attractive people, with their amazing apartments and interesting jobs—usually in some creative field—can go through some lighthearted struggles and still end up happy, then so can we,” he says. Ted may have a fancy name for it, but at the end of the day, rom-communism sounds a lot like plain old optimism, taken to its Panglossian extreme: “Believing in rom-communism is all about believing that everything’s gonna work out in the end.”
TV Serieswfpk.org

Culture Maven review: “Ted Lasso”, Season 2

There’s a legit reason why I sat for awhile before weighing in on the second go round of this feel good Apple TV+ series, centered around, but not really about a less than successful English soccer club. It’s so sweet. So endearing. So full of wisdom, presented in funny, meaningful...
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

How ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Brett Goldstein can overcome vote-splitting to win the Emmy

The second season of Apple TV+’s hit series “Ted Lasso” could not have come at a better time. Not only are viewers in need of some of the show’s signature feel-good comedy as the pandemic surges once more, but the fact that the show is airing during the second phase of Emmy voting (Aug. 19-30) — meaning it is in front of voters at the most opportune time — could spell good news for the people involved in the show as well. And this could be especially good for Brett Goldstein, who is both a writer on “Ted Lasso” and...
Richmond, CADaily Californian

Despite lack of momentum, ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 is still a joy to watch

There’s a reason why “Ted Lasso” has such an evangelical following. Yes, it’s charming, and yes, it’s funny, but for many of its die-hard fans, its first season represented a shining beacon of joy in a crushingly dark time. It reminded us that being optimistic isn’t naive, and being kind isn’t foolish — they’re qualities that can make your life and the lives of those around you far brighter.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Ted Lasso’: Roy & Keeley Hit a Rough Patch in ‘Headspace’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2 episode 7, “Headspace.”]. “The truth will set you free. But first, it’ll piss you off.”. Those wise words come from Dr. Fieldstone (Sarah Niles), who speaks them to Ted (Jason Sudeikis) in his third (!) therapy session. Appointments one and two? Yeah, they don’t go well. But in “Headspace,” her statement also applies to Roy (Brett Goldstein), who hits a rough patch with Keeley (Juno Temple) without fully understanding her side of things. Eventually, he does get it — but first, in true Roy fashion, he’s just pissed off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy