Marcelline M. Engelman

BELLEVUE, Iowa — Marcelline “Marcy” M. (Sieverding) Engelman, 85, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, September 01, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family and Nikki (puppy). Funeral Mass will be 1:00 pm, Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bellevue. Local arrangements are entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue — Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their You Tube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV Channel 37. Marcy was born April 20, 1936 in Bellevue, the daughter of Lawrence and Lucille (Dempewolf) Sieverding. She married Robert “Bob” Engelman on August 4, 1956 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, he passed on May 10, 2021. Marcy graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1954. Marcy always had horses and dogs. She loved being with her family, Sunday night dinners with family, babies, and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers. Marcy and Bob loved taking the kids camping while growing up. She loved time with her friends and an occasional trip to the casino and had many good times during girls “Happy Hour”. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her children, Steve (Betty) Engelman, Curt Engelman, Jane (Jeff) Gonner, Jill (Loras) Herrig, and Jackie (Rick) Keil; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; her puppy, Nikki; siblings, Paul Sieverding, Jim Sieverding , Charles Sieverding, Carol Armstrong, Mary Jane (Tom) McConaghy, Susan (Hugh) Engling; a sister in-law Jan Sieverding; and many other extended relatives. Marcy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; father and mother in-law, Edwin and Mary Engelman Yost; siblings, Francis Sieverding, Ruth Ann Womeldorf, Lawrence Sieverding, and Janet McFadden. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Marcy’s Memory.