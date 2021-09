Boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is seemingly open to fighting Jake Paul but says a clash with the social media star is still quite some time away. As Jake Paul continues to rack up wins inside the boxing ring, he’s also eyeing up the next level of competition. The 24-year-old might have started off with YouTubers but he’s already beaten a former NBA star in Nate Robinson as well as MMA icon’s Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.