"The war for talent seems to have kind of gotten nuclear," David Cutbill, a principal with Deloitte & Touche LLP, told me. "Since the pandemic, finance organizations are just struggling to find the talent. I have a client in Los Angeles who said the good news is, 'I can now get talent from everywhere.' The bad news … geographic boundaries have kind of been removed, and now everybody's competing for the same talent."