Gary L. Jochum
Gary L. Jochum, 77, of Dubuque passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a sudden illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 3rd, 2021, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with a parish wake service at 8:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church until Mass time.www.telegraphherald.com
