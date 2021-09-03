New music, dance contest will debut at Latino Fest in Madras

The annual Latino American heritage celebration includes entertainment, resources and a vaccine clinic

Join the Latino Community Association for lively Latin music, swirling dancers, food and cultural booths, a community resource fair, and activities for kids at the 2021 Latino Fest in Madras. The event, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, will include COVID-19 vaccinations and free masks and food boxes.

The community is invited to attend the free, family-oriented annual Latino American heritage celebration at Sahalee Park, Southeast Seventh and C streets in Madras.

On stage, the band Super de Durango y El Rorro from Forest Grove will serenade the audience with its regional Mexican music. A new ballet folkloric group, Grupo de Danza México Lindo, will debut at the festival. New this year, locals can show off their moves during a Latin dance competition. Call Hilda León at 541 350-9280 to register in advance.

Jefferson County Public Health plans to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Public Health will also offer COVID-19 testing services. Appointments are not needed.

Everyone who attends will need to wear a face mask, per Gov. Kate Brown's order for crowded outdoor events.

Latino Community Association thanks Latino Fest sponsors at the $2,500 level: Jefferson County, the City of Madras and Bend Broadband.