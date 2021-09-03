Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madras, OR

New music, dance contest will debut at Latino Fest in Madras

By Holly Scholz
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The annual Latino American heritage celebration includes entertainment, resources and a vaccine clinic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0ooO_0blQAKpb00

Join the Latino Community Association for lively Latin music, swirling dancers, food and cultural booths, a community resource fair, and activities for kids at the 2021 Latino Fest in Madras. The event, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, will include COVID-19 vaccinations and free masks and food boxes.

The community is invited to attend the free, family-oriented annual Latino American heritage celebration at Sahalee Park, Southeast Seventh and C streets in Madras.

On stage, the band Super de Durango y El Rorro from Forest Grove will serenade the audience with its regional Mexican music. A new ballet folkloric group, Grupo de Danza México Lindo, will debut at the festival. New this year, locals can show off their moves during a Latin dance competition. Call Hilda León at 541 350-9280 to register in advance.

Jefferson County Public Health plans to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, offering Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Public Health will also offer COVID-19 testing services. Appointments are not needed.

Everyone who attends will need to wear a face mask, per Gov. Kate Brown's order for crowded outdoor events.

Latino Community Association thanks Latino Fest sponsors at the $2,500 level: Jefferson County, the City of Madras and Bend Broadband.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Grove, OR
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Latin Dance#Latino American#Latino Fest#Super De Durango#El Rorro#Mexican#Johnson Johnson#Bend Broadband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

STEM Like A Girl all about inspiration

The nonprofit organization and book by the same name, by Sarah Foster, hopes to spark interest in STEM among girls.From her experience, being a STEM student back when boys mostly studied science, technology, engineering and math — and then earning undergrad and master's degrees in engineering and working for a biotech company — Sarah Foster sees more girls breaking through stereotypes and taking on such high academic and professional endeavors. Through her Portland nonprofit STEM Like A Girl, which has now led to a book of the same title, Foster has been doing her part to teach and hopefully inspire...
WWEPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Ninja kid beats men in 'American Ninja Warrior'

But, Caiden Madzelan comes up short of moving on in Las Vegas national finals; he vows to be better in 2022.He's a confident young man, and well-conditioned and trained, but Troutdale's Caiden Madzelan admitted to being every bit a teenager when faced with competing against men on "American Ninja Warrior." Besides technique mistakes, Madzelan felt "intimidated" while competing in the national finals of the obstacle course racing competition in Las Vegas. "Being (not) mentally strong is one of my biggest weaknesses … it was a big factor," Madzelan, 16 and a Reynolds High School junior. "I'd be lying if I...
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Food Project brings mutual aid ethos to suburbs

Inca Gutner took inspiration from Portland Free Fridge to start a mutual aid network in Beaverton. The Portland metro area has seen an increasing interest in mutual aid networks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, historic wildfires, and national protests calling for racial justice and police accountability. The pandemic...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Jesus desires unity and harmony

Unity does not always mean uniformity; diversity can work hand in hand with harmony. "Let no evil talk come out of your mouths, but only what is useful for building up, as there is need, so that your words may give grace to those who hear." ~Ephesians 4:29. As I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy