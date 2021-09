A water outage will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 2 at the Regional Aquatic Center to test a portion of the water line that sits beneath the structure. This outage may impact access to the east side of the Pal Gym parking area, but the facility will remain accessible. Fire hydrants on the north side of the existing Aquatic Center will not be operable during this outage. The Pal Gym and Aquatic Center will still have running water and will be accessible during the outage.