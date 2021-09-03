Flood Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 03:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 345 PM EDT. Target Area: Cecil; Harford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland Susquehanna Below Conowingo Dam affecting Cecil and Harford Counties. For the Susquehanna River...including Conowingo Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Susquehanna Below Conowingo Dam. * Until further notice. * At 2:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 21.5 feet, or 2.0 feet below flood stage. * Flood stage is 23.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning and continue rising to 23.8 feet early this morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 23.7 feet, Minor flooding begins in the town of Port Deposit, Maryland. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.9 feet on 01/16/2004. River Name Fld Observed Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 6 hr 12hr 18 Stg Time Date Susquehanna Conowingo Dam 23.5 21.5 Fri 2 am MSG MSG MSG MSG unknown