Montgomery County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:18:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM EDT. Target Area: Montgomery The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. For the Potomac River...including Edwards Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Potomac River at Edwards Ferry. * Until this evening. * At 9:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet, or 0.7 feet above flood stage. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Friday was 16.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 7.1 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water reaches the boat ramp and lower parking area at Edwards Ferry, and begins to inundate areas near Whites Ferry. * Flood History...No available flood history. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Edwards Ferry 15.0 15.7 Fri 9 am 15.1 13.2 11.4 16.0 Fri 630 am

