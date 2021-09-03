Flood Warning issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 03:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 345 PM EDT. Target Area: Loudoun The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...Virginia Potomac River at Edwards Ferry affecting Loudoun and Montgomery Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw, Hancock, Dam Number Five, Shepherdstown, Harpers Ferry, Point of Rocks, Edwards Ferry, Little Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Potomac River at Edwards Ferry. * Until this evening. * At 3:02 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet, or 0.7 feet above flood stage. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:02 AM EDT Friday was 15.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Flood History...No available flood history. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Edwards Ferry 15.0 15.7 Fri 3 am 16.0 15.2 13.2 16.0 8am Fri