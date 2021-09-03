Flood Warning issued for Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 09:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this morning at 945 AM EDT. Target Area: Frederick The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Maryland Monocacy River near Frederick affecting Frederick County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this morning The Flood Warning continues for the Monocacy River near Frederick. * Until late this morning. * At 3:16 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above flood stage. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:16 AM EDT Friday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 5.0 feet early Monday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Both banks of the river are flooded. Water begins to flood low-lying fields at Monocacy National Battlefield. Water reaches the access road of the Frederick city wastewater treatment plant. Backwater flooding is occurring on several area creeks, particularly Carroll Creek in Frederick. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.2 feet on 02/18/1998. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Monocacy River Frederick 15.0 15.1 Fri 3 am 13.1 10.9 9.4 MSG unknown