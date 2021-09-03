CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concacaf World Cup Qualifying: Why the USMNT, Mexico won't have VAR while they try and qualify for Qatar

By Christina Unkel
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly two FIFA confederations will not be using VAR in this World Cup Qualifying round . Neither Concacaf nor CAF will be deploying the video review system (and OFC has not been able to hold any World Cup Qualifying yet). It is ironic that for all the times the football world has wished VAR to not be used, they are now clamoring that is an injustice to not have VAR.

