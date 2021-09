The Taliban are preparing to unveil a new government in Afghanistan and name their top religious leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada as the country's supreme authority.Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqui on social media said the "ministry of information and cultural affairs has made arrangements for the upcoming ceremony in the presidential palace" where the announcement of the new government will be made."Consultations are almost finalised on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet. The Islamic government that we will announce will be a model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of...