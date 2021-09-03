Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, OR

County to appeal dismissal of firearm validation proceedings

By Anna Del Savio
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

County will file brief with court of appeals after circuit court dismissed case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tjcl7_0blQ86WD00

Columbia County is appealing Circuit Court Judge Ted Grove's dismissal of the county government's request for judicial review of a voter-approved ballot measure.

After county voters approved the second of two ballot measures aimed at preventing local enforcement of most firearms laws in 2020, the county filed a request for judicial validation, asking the Columbia County Circuit Court to review the ordinance to ensure it doesn't violate the federal or state constitution or other laws.

In July, Grove dismissed the county's case.

Grove wrote that the county's case didn't meet the standards of a "justiciable controversy," which is one of the requirements to conduct a judicial examination.

Grove dismissed the case for a lack of justiciability, before making it to any evaluation of the ballot measures and resulting ordinance.

The county filed a notice of intent to appeal on Aug. 20. In a press release, the county said it "filed the petition for validation to get clarity from the court about what firearm regulations can be enforced to avoid other costly litigation. Judge Grove refused to answer those questions."

The county will file a brief with the Oregon Court of Appeals, arguing that the case does meet the standards for a justiciable controversy.

The county had not filed any briefs for the appeal as of Aug. 30, and the county's lead attorney Sarah Hanson said she did not have a timeline for that filing.

It's unclear whether the appeal is backed by the entire Board of Commissioners, or who approved it.

Neither Hanson nor Columbia County Commissioner Margaret Magruder initially answered when asked if the county commissioners actually voted to appeal the decision. Magruder later said the appeal was filed following board instruction, but did not say when that decision was made.

Magruder said that the county "filed the original petition with the court to get clarity on the questions we posed."

She added, "We have filed the appeal to further this process."

Board agendas and minutes available as of Aug. 30 don't show any discussion about the legal proceedings since Grove issued his ruling.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, OR
Government
County
Columbia County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Firearms#Validation#Board Of Commissioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lawtheedgemarkets.com

Court of Appeal allows ex-FGV directors’ counterclaim to proceed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 6): Five former directors of FGV Holdings Bhd who are being sued by the company over the controversial acquisition of Asian Plantations Ltd (APL), today succeeded in their appeal to proceed with their counterclaim against FGV. The counterclaim is not an "obviously unsustainable" case that can be...
U.S. PoliticsWest Virginia Record

Chief Justice Establishes Advisory Council for Intermediate Court of Appeals

West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued the following announcement on Aug. 31. Chief Justice Evan Jenkins has entered an administrative order naming an advisory council to provide input in developing the Intermediate Court of Appeals. “The full court and our administrative team are working hard to facilitate the new Intermediate Court of Appeals authorized by the Legislature and signed into law by the Governor earlier this year,” said Chief Justice Jenkins.
Congress & Courtscarolinajournal.com

Felon voting blocked with N.C. Appeals Court ruling

The N.C. Court of Appeals is blocking a lower court ruling that would have allowed 50,000 or more felons to vote in upcoming elections. The ruling means a 1973 state law will remain in place until all legal issues are resolved in an ongoing lawsuit. The ruling prompted a Republican...
Richmond, VADaily Progress

Judge declines to dismiss lawsuit over slow processing of unemployment benefits

RICHMOND — A federal judge says he’s not ready to dismiss a lawsuit over Virginia’s slow processing of unemployment claims, citing among other things ongoing complaints that have been arriving in his own office. “The Court continues to frequently receive telephone calls from individuals reporting difficulties processing their claims and...
Madison County, ALWSFA

Madison County Confederate Monument lawsuit dismissed

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A lawsuit filed against Madison County by the Alabama Attorney General over the removal of a confederate monument from the courthouse square was dismissed on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Friday, Aug. 27th attorneys representing the county filed a motion to dismiss it, because a $25,000 fine...
PoliticsWinona Daily News

Redistricting Public Hearing Notice - Tentative Plan 9.15.2021 2nd Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING DUNN COUNTY TENTATIVE SUPERVISORY REDISTRICTING PLAN NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, Pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes §59.10(3)(b)1, that a public hearing will be held on the Tentative Plan for county and municipal redistricting before the Dunn County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:00pm in the County Board Room, Room 52, Dunn County Government Center, 3001 US Hwy 12, Menomonie, WI 54751. The Tentative Plan Options for county and municipal redistricting will be available for public inspection on the redistricting section of the Dunn County website (www.co.dunn.wi.us) beginning on September 1, 2021, and thereafter. Following the Public Hearing, the County Board may discuss and adopt a Tentative Plan at its regular meeting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 immediately following the Public Hearing and, if adopted, the tentative plan will be submitted to each municipality within Dunn County. Dated this 26th day of August, 2021. Andrew Mercil Dunn County Clerk 9/1 LAC85709 WNAXLP.
Charleston, WVWest Virginia Record

Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Martinsburg over firefighter holiday pay

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has granted a motion to dismiss an appeal involving the City of Martinsburg and a group of firefighters. The firefighters were part of the IAFF Local 805. The city was appealing Circuit Judge Laura Faircloth's ruling that professional firefighters needed to be paid holiday pay based on their actual work shift of 24 hours.
Harnett County, NCharnett.org

County Seeking Resident to Serve on School Bus Safety Appeals Board

Harnett County, NC — The Harnett County Board of Commissioners is seeking a Harnett County resident to serve as a member of the Administrative Appeals Board for School Bus Stop Arm Violations. The purpose of the appeals board is to hear contested citations resulting from a new safety program designed to curb school bus stop-arm violations and protect students.
Ballston Spa, NYTimes Union

Prosecutor dismisses politically charged Saratoga County trespassing case

BALLSTON SPA – After nearly two years and five courts, trespassing charges brought by influential Republican donors against two Democratic political canvassers have been dismissed. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office put forth an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal on Thursday at Galway Town Court, finally freeing Ballston Spa Trustee...
Santa Clara County, CAsanjoseinside.com

All Charges Dropped Against Key Defendant in Santa Clara County Sheriff Firearm Permits Trial

All criminal charges against the ostensible mastermind of an alleged bribery conspiracy to obtain concealed firearms permits have been dropped—a bombshell decision among prior guilty pleas. Prosecutors from the State Attorney General’s Office dropped the two felony charges against Christopher Schumb, a prominent local attorney, political fundraiser and key defendant,...
Woodbury County, IAsiouxlandnews.com

New FEMA flood maps released for Woodbury county, appeals process begins

SIOUX CITY, IA — It has been 10 years since the flood maps of Woodbury County have been updated, but now the new maps are out and that means updates across the board. "Our main goal is to show people where their flood risk is, so that they can protect themselves and their family and their greatest asset, which is typically their home," said Margaret Doherty, a risk map program specialist for FEMA Region 8.
Fairfield, CTNew Haven Register

Courts dismiss appeal for Fairfield affordable housing project

FAIRFIELD — Some residents are celebrating after the Connecticut Superior Court dismissed an appeal for an affordable housing project on High Street. “Win one for the environment,” said Alexis Harrison, co-president of the Fairfielders Protecting Land and Neighborhoods. The Fairfield Housing Corporation, which bought the 980 High Street property for...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

Evictions in Lancaster County proceed after Supreme Court ruling

Local landlords can pursue evictions for tenants who fell behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal moratorium on residential evictions. Lancaster was one of hundreds of counties across the country that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had categorized earlier...

Comments / 0

Community Policy