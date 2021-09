When you set about trying to create something new that hasn’t been done before, John and Tim from the Dropping the Gloves podcast, chose wisely. Previously, we have heard from Steve MacIntyre, Georges Laraque, and Paul Bissonnette. To wrap up Season 1 and get you ready for the new season, we are proud to present, #PoundForPound with John Scott, featuring the ‘Newest” York Ranger, Ryan Reaves.