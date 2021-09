ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arnique Rowlett, 33, of Albany pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree assault, according to the office of district attorney David Soares. Her guilty plea means that she admitted to committing a felony when she stabbed a man on May 9, 2019 on Central Avenue. At about 1:16 p.m. that day, Rowlett reportedly had an argument with a stranger on the street, and ultimately slashed him on the wrist with a knife. The victim required medical treatment.