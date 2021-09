Audi hasn't been stingy with new concepts of late, having teased us with a trio of new vehicles over the past month or so. The first to be unveiled was revealed yesterday, and it looks mental. Audi will be sticking with bold styling as it transitions to electric vehicles, but before 2025 rolls around, Audi still has some conventional models in its lineup that will need refreshing as the new EVs are slowly introduced. Automotive News has revealed what it believes Audi's lineup will look like in the US over the next few years, and it won't exactly be small.