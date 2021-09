Store up to 80 bills, cards, and mini items in the Dango Products MC01 lightweight titanium money clip. Designed for people on the go, this EDC accessory is robust while remaining small enough to store in your pocket. In fact, you can replace a bulky wallet with this slim money and card holder. It includes a silicone band that hugs the chassis’ body, allowing for additional storage space to squash down large bills. Or you can use this band to separate cash. Moreover, this lightweight titanium money clip features an agile titanium clip that makes it easy to retract a single bill at a time. But the Dango Products MC01 isn’t just for money, as it has a quirky surprise you’ll love: it has a built-in bottle opener. Overall, it’s available in 3 colors: Champagne Gold, Jet Black, and Satin Silver.