Epilepsy brain implant does not transform patients' sense of self or personality, offers them new insights into illness

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA next-generation brain implant currently in clinical use for treating refractory epilepsy—to help prevent symptoms including seizures—does not induce changes to patients' personalities or self-perceptions, a new study of patient experiences shows. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal AJOB Neuroscience, will help alleviate some ethical concerns that have been...

