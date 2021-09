Transfer deadline day is here! Transfers have to be completed in the Premier League and everywhere else in England and Scotland by 11pm tonight, so we could see plenty of movement in the next few hours as clubs try to get their deals wrapped up.The biggest deal still in the pipeline is Jules Kounde’s move to Chelsea, though the Sevilla defender is by no means certain to complete a transfer to Stamford Bridge today amid questions over the pricetag, which Sevilla reportedly increased at the last minute. Elsewhere, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has spoken out on his desire to leave Arsenal after...