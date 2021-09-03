WiZ announces support for upcoming Philips bulbs and tons of new products of its own
Philip's sister company WiZ has just announced a ton of new Wi-Fi-connected products. We're mostly in for new proper lamps (as opposed to plain ol' light bulbs), offering some seamlessly integrated experience without having to bother with replacing existing light bulbs. In addition, WiZ has also announced that its app platform will support upcoming Philips Smart LED products in Europe — as opposed to Philips Hue. Coupled with Matter support, we might soon only need one single app to rule our smart homes.www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0