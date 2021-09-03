Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Gorgeous Wyoming Cabin Has A Pond, A Creek, And Two Guest Houses

By Prairie Wife
Posted by 
107.9 Jack FM
107.9 Jack FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I admit it, I spent almost half an hour looking at the 60 plus pictures of this massive Wyoming Mansion. Obviously, it's near Jackson, and YES with a listing price of 24.5 Million Dollars (which makes the monthly payment almost $100,000) I will never be able to live here...but a radio DJ can dream can't she?

jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
416
Followers
340
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Jackson, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guest Houses#The Guest House#Wyoming Brand#The Cowboy State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatecannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Randolph home has cabin feel, over eight acres

A Randolph home built in 2005 has a cabin feel, plenty of bedrooms and tons of space. The property is located at 7939 292nd St. East and is listed by Top Notch Properties & Realty Services. The listing agent is Jeanne Werner. The home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and...
Sheridan, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wyoming US Forest Service cabins in high demand as getaways

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — The Sheep Mountain Fire Outlook has one set of bunk beds and one vault toilet. There is no running water, indoor plumbing or electricity. For eight months of the year, the cabin is inaccessible and buried in snowpack. During the four months it is open, it isn’t uncommon to see uninvited tourists climbing the catwalk and interrupting the cabin tenants’ privacy to take in the gorgeous view, The Sheridan Press reported.
Real EstateTri-City Herald

Rotating ‘Rapunzel’ tower shines in this Michigan estate. Zillow Gone Wild is in love

A home with a very unique feature that’s on the real estate market in Saginaw, Michigan for $539,999 is the talk of the popular Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild. You see, the 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home spread out over 4,962 square feet has a motorized rotating tower “like the CN Tower,” the listing on Zillow says. But that’s not all. There’s also a 1,700-square-foot finished basement, a 3-car garage and another barn that’s 1,700 square feet with a full bathroom, bedroom and kitchen. The property sits on nearly 17 acres.
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $346,900

Step inside this sunny & beautiful 3 bed/3.5 bath 2308 sqft 2 story home in Eastside Madison. The house features a spacious living room with fireplace; open concept kitchen and dining leads to the deck overlooking private wooded backyard; newer stainless appliances (2019); master suite with vaulted celling offers a walk-in closet and on-suite full bath; decent bedrooms with wood flooring; recently finished LL (2021) expands the house living space; newer AC (2020); Roof (2007); fresh paint throughout the house. Great location! Close to parks, school, and shopping.
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $1,695,000

Location, Location, Location! With over 131 feet of waterfront, this 4BD/3BA, Seaview Harbor home guarantees panoramic views of the beach, inlet and the bay from all three floors of living space. Built for hosting at the shore, the first floor features a large entertaining space with gas fireplace, guest bedroom with full bath, and laundry room. The open second floor living space takes full advantage of the views, with custom granite kitchen, maple hardwood floors, and two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The third floor is a private master retreat, featuring a large custom bath with jacuzzi tub huge closet, and another large deck. Floating dock system with 3 boat slips including electric/water hookups makes enjoying the active Seaview Harbor living a boater dream! Extras include a 2-car garage, 3 zoned heat and AC, outside shower, outdoor hot tub ,vinyl exterior decking. This home also has solar panels making this an energy efficient home (with an average of $114 per month for electric ). Brand new full house generator has been installed .
Cedar Lake, INNWI.com

2 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $309,900

AVAILABLE IN NOVEMBER! The DUNBAR model features 1825 finished sq. footage with 2 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms. You'll find a side-load garage and private entrance with front covered porch. UPGRADED TO THE DESIGNER PKG. Inside is a open concept living space that includes a kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a single bowl stainless sink and an extra large quartz island, perfect for entertaining.The owners suite is situated right off the kitchen, while the guest bedroom is on the opposite end of the home for privacy. Upgraded cabinets, beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout living except Shaw carpet in bedrooms and quartz counters in the baths. Outside you can relax under the front or back covered patio!Includes eero's wifi guarantee, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. *Pictures may be of a previously built home.
Spruce Pine, NCMcDowell News

2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $189,000

Live like you're on VACATION any time you want! When you're not there, let Bear Den Mountain Resort manage your cabin's rental for you. In the heart of the resort, you'll find this TWO bedroom, TWO bath cabin tucked away in the trees. Enjoy the sounds of the creek from your back covered deck that also leads to the enclosed hot tub room. Soaring ceilings and shiplap interior walls. Efficient kitchen. Buck Stove. One bedroom and en-suit bathroom with closet downstairs. Loft bedroom with bathroom upstairs. With this warm, cozy cabin, plan to enjoy most all of the amenities that Bear Den Mountain Resort has to offer, including the lake with beach and catch and release fishing, basketball, horseshoes, volleyball, game room, playground, and the camp store. Make plans to explore the numerous trails that meander throughout the resort!
Mount Horeb, WImadison

3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $495,000

Fantastic home on private .3 acre lot by the bike trail & Waltz park in Mt Horeb! Chef's kitchen remodeled in 2017 w/granite counter, Amish cabinets & SS appliances. New gas fp w/stacked stone in LR. Beautiful screen porch off the kitchen leads to wrap around composite deck, featuring above ground pool & hot tub overlooking the large backyard & beautiful pastoral views. 4car tandem heated garage w/workbench, outdoor shed. Main flr laundry & mud room. Master suite w/shower, 2 sinks & walkin closet. Metal roof, new a/c, furnace, water heater & softener in 2017. Exposed LL w/rec room & 3/4 bath. Pool new liner, pump & filter in 2017.
Real EstateMerced Sun-Star

‘Mesmerizing’ estate listed for $30 million is most expensive in Idaho. Take a look

A bewitching lakeside estate has landed on the real estate market in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for $30 million, making it the most expensive home listed in the Gem state. “Located in the premier Estates portion of the Black Rock Development, this contemporary masterpiece is perfectly positioned to maximize the incredible setting and mesmerizing Coeur d’Alene Lake views,” the listing on Realtor says. “A mountain-modern marvel with ultra-high-end designer furnishings and beautifully balanced interior/exterior finishes.”
Hamlet, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

198 COLE STORE RD, HAMLET, NC 28345

Precious ranch style home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the outdoors with acreage, entertaining spaces, and massive detached garage that includes an office. Recently remodeled, the kitchen features a vaulted ceiling with skylights, custom oak cabinetry, floor to ceiling windows, and ceramic flooring with a custom inlay. The living room features a custom stone wall with gas burning fireplace. The master bedroom is large enough for a King size bedroom, oversized furniture and spacious sitting area. The on-suite master bath includes a walk in closet, ceramic tile, and tub/shower combo. The screened in back porch and covered pavilion are perfect spots for hanging out with family and friends!

Comments / 0

Community Policy