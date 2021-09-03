Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Alasdair McLellan’s nostalgic film captures coming of age in 90s Britain

By Film
Vice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever admired Alasdair McLellan's work and thought, wow, I could watch a whole 45 minute film version of this, then you’re in luck. The photographer, director and longtime i-D collaborator has teamed up with beloved British band Saint Etienne to shoot the cinematic visual for their new record, I’ve Been Trying To Tell You. Out 10 September on Heavenly Recordings, the project is the group’s tenth studio album -- released 30 years on from their cult debut Foxbase Alpha -- and a body of work that encompasses our specialist subjects: optimism, youth and the late 90s.

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Coming Of Age#Golden Age#British#Heavenly Recordings#Labour#Vw#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldVulture

Drag Race U.K. Will Have the Franchise’s First Cis Female Queen

Bing bang bong! Sing sang song! And, in fact, ding dang dong, even! RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., which had an absolutely stellar second season just earlier this very year, announced its season-three cast of queens today. Among the names, which are all bawdy, punny, or glam, is one contestant that stands out: Victoria Scone. Because among all of the popular reality drag competition’s many franchises, Scone will be the show’s first cis female competitor. In her “Meet the Queens” video, Scone describes herself as “Cardiff’s camp cabaret disco diva.” She promises a bit of Barbra, some Donna Summer, and Cardiff’s own Shirley Bassey in her act, and says she aspires to be “the evil queen in a panto.” Oh, British queens. Always so British.
RestaurantsThe Independent

Britain’s top 100 restaurants

Moor Hall, a two-Michelin stars restaurant in the scenic county of Lancashire, has been named Britain’s best restaurant, beating out London’s finest dining options for a second time. Chef Mark Birchall opened Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in 2017 and it has become a destination, even though it’s 215 miles...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Venice Review: Last Night in Soho is Thrilling Horror with Swinging London on the Brain

Can someone get Edgar Wright a DJ residency? Or a prime-time (or drive-time) radio slot. Few working directors are so passionate and eager to play the tunes, to fill the audio mix of their films with their voluminous record collection. In the immensely entertaining Last Night in Soho, he associates and recalls––especially if you come from or reside in the UK––the Britpop era; that time in the mid-90s where British pop music (not forgetting the Spice Girls along with Oasis and Blur) was commercially triumphant, when it wore its British identity on its sleeve in ways that ranged from prideful to nostalgic to necrophiliac (the latter word as music journalist Scott Plagenhoef described it). Also vital to recall are the overlapping cross-currents of the Euro 96 football tournament (where the “It’s Coming Home” terrace anthem and meme derives from) and Tony Blair’s controversial rebranding of the UK Labour Party.
MusicThe Guardian

‘The 90s seem like yesterday’: Saint Etienne on 30 years as pop auteurs

Sarah, Bob and Pete talk about recording their mesmeric new album via Zoom, the reality of the 90s and the oddness of pop parenthood. In the concrete balcony bar of the BFI Southbank on a late summer’s afternoon, three old friends are sitting on mid-century seats, talking about the passing of time. Thirty years ago this month, Saint Etienne – Bob Stanley, Pete Wiggs and Sarah Cracknell – released their debut album, Foxbase Alpha, which stitched together samples from Dusty Springfield, the Four Tops and James Brown records, clips from old films and electronic beats that had their heart and soul in the clubs.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Win a limited edition poster from The War Below

THE WAR BELOW, based on the story of the First World War tunnellers who dug underneath no-man’s land, will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 10th September. To celebrate, we are giving away a limited edition poster. The Dig meets Saving Private Ryan in writer/director J.P....
Moviestheplaylist.net

Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ is a Stirring Coming-of-Age Portrait with Magnificent Performances [Telluride Review]

Directors mining their lives for a story is nothing new, but it’s always exciting to see that premise connect with viewers beyond its maker. Such were the audience reactions to Kenneth Branagh’s stirring revisit to the Belfast of his childhood: there were sobs, gasps, and so much laughter. Opening with a colorful travel ad-like introduction to today’s Belfast (Public art! Glorious old buildings!) Branagh moves into a black and white version of Belfast in 1969, when the life of a young 9-year-old boy named Buddy (Jude Hill) is disrupted by the Protestant violence targeting his Catholic neighbors. In-between trying to understand religious intolerance and his new militarized neighborhood, Buddy goes on with life. He comes home to his Ma (Caitriona Balfe) and brother Will (Lewis McAskie), and they all await the return of Pa (Jamie Dornan) from his job in London. After school, Buddy sometimes stops by his grandparents’ (Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench) home for advice on how to talk to his crush and confess his fears about leaving home. “Belfast” is both an idyllic snapshot of a tight knit family and a film about the decision to leave or stay in one’s hometown, told through the story of a boy coming to terms with the fact that life is as unpredictable as that violent day that changed everything.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Becoming Cousteau’ Film Review: Respectful Doc Offers Nostalgic Look at Prescient Eco-Icon

“We must go and see for ourselves,” Jacques Cousteau declared about the mysteries of the sea. But for those who weren’t so lucky, his oceanographic films were the next best thing. This is also true of “Becoming Cousteau,” a National Geographic documentary given a huge boost from Cousteau’s own footage, and a professional sheen thanks to Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus.
MoviesEmpire

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast Tells An Irish Coming-Of-Age Story – Watch The Trailer

As a filmmaker, Kenneth Branagh zips between a few different modes – from lavish fantasy blockbusters (Thor and, er, Artemis Fowl) to Shakespearean fare (Hamlet, Much Ado, and his recent surprise movie All Is True), to starry thrillers (Murder On The Orient Express, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit). But his latest film, Belfast, looks to be something different. For one, it’s a personal story, not just directed but also written by Branagh, which looks to be somewhat based on his own upbringing (yes, Kenneth Branagh is Irish). Plus it’s a coming-of-age story, looking back at the Belfast of the ‘60s through the lens of young boy Buddy (newcomer Jude Hill), predominantly shot in crisp monochrome. It doesn’t really fit any of the above categories, but it does look pretty wonderful – so have a watch of the trailer here:
Family RelationshipsPosted by
PopCrush

Here’s What Madonna’s Six Kids Look Like Today

The Queen of Pop celebrated her birthday by giving us a rare gift. Madonna, who turned 63 on Aug. 16, marked the occasion by sharing a new photo with all six of her children. Appearing toward the end of a gallery of pics Madonna posted on Instagram, the updated family portrait features Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...
Celebritieswomansday.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "Seriously Considering" Moving from Anmer Hall to a Huge New Estate

Looks like Kate Middleton and Prince William might be ditching their country estate Anmer Hall (it's less of a "hall" and more of a sprawling mansion), and are "seriously considering" moving closer to the Queen in Windsor. Which could imply that they're about to take on more senior roles in the royal family, since Windsor is where Her Majesty is currently living and working full time.
Beauty & Fashioncityxtramagazine.com

Ariel Nicholson Is U.S. Vogue's First Transgender Cover Model

Model Ariel Nicholson has made history as the first transgender person to be featured on the cover of U.S. Vogue. The LGBTQ rights advocate is one of eight models gracing the cover of the fashion magazine's "Generation America"-themed September issue, which celebrates models that challenge industry norms. Nicholson, 20, shared the cover alongside models Anok Yai, Bella Hadid, Lola Leon, Sherry Shi, Yumi Nu, Kaia Gerber and Precious Lee.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy