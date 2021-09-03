Alasdair McLellan’s nostalgic film captures coming of age in 90s Britain
If you’ve ever admired Alasdair McLellan's work and thought, wow, I could watch a whole 45 minute film version of this, then you’re in luck. The photographer, director and longtime i-D collaborator has teamed up with beloved British band Saint Etienne to shoot the cinematic visual for their new record, I’ve Been Trying To Tell You. Out 10 September on Heavenly Recordings, the project is the group’s tenth studio album -- released 30 years on from their cult debut Foxbase Alpha -- and a body of work that encompasses our specialist subjects: optimism, youth and the late 90s.i-d.vice.com
