Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Suss your music compatibility with mates thanks to the new Spotify Blend feature

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest fascinating little interactive Spotify feature will let you suss how compatible your music taste is with your mates. The new Blend Playlist function could be a game changer. Fresh out of beta testing, it takes the listening habits of two users and combines it all into one handy playlist. Spying on your mate’s music taste will never have been easier. It gives your compatibility in a percentage as well, meaning you can compare between different sets of mates too to see who you’re most similar to.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compatibility#Tinder#Spotify Blend#The Tech Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

How to mirror or cast your Android phone's screen to your TV in two easy ways

Sharing photos from a recent summer trip or joining your local gym's workout class via Zoom can be an annoying task on an Android phone's small screen. Instead of asking friends and family members to huddle around your phone, you can magically cast or mirror your screen to a nearby TV with just a few taps. You'll need the proper hardware to get the job done, and save you from potential neck strain.
MusicNew Haven Register

Spotify Took Down Their Music. They Still Don't Know Why

Furiously writing emails wasn’t how Callie Young wanted to start her 2021. But that’s what happened in the late hours of January 2nd when a fan frantically messaged the Los Angeles-based pop singer to ask why her song “Problematic” had vanished from Spotify the day before. Young reached out to...
Cell Phonesiotgadgets.com

Spotify Will Now Let You Download Music on Your Galaxy Watch 4

This feature has arrived on Apple Smartwatches, mobile, and even a smart TV. Now, Samsung will let you download music from Spotify via a software update to listen to music while on the go. Spotify first unveiled this feature at Google IO 2021 in May and will be rolling out...
MusicTechRadar

Apple Music vs Spotify: the music streaming titans go head-to-head

Apple Music vs Spotify: What's new for each service?. Apple Music: Apple is constantly updating its music streaming service. The most recent update is a significant one – Spatial Audio and Lossless. These are two new formats that will radically change how your favorite songs sound. Spotify: Recent Spotify news...
MusicPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to upload your own music to Spotify

Knowing how to upload music to Spotify allows you to add tracks to your music library that aren't available on the streaming service. Although Spotify has a catalog of more than 70 million tracks, it certainly doesn't offer every song ever recorded, and you're bound to encounter the occasional omission. These include remixes, live performances, old B-sides and even some well-known tunes.
MusicYour EDM

Spotify Launches Blend Feature to Connect Friends Through Personalized Playlists

Spotify just introduced Blend, a new way to share music with friends. Described as social listening sessions, the feature merges music from two users together onto one distinct playlist. Each Blend is updated daily with personalization capabilities and collaborative playlist functionality. Spotify explains:. Blend is a new way for two...
TechnologyPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Google is testing a new feature to select your best photos

Google Photos is testing out its Top Shot preview feature that will help users find the perfect shot even after a photo has been taken. As anyone that uses Google Photos might know, Top Shot is a feature introduced on the Pixel 3 that automatically captures images before and after the shutter button is pressed, giving you more choices to get that perfect shot.
MusicHypebae

Kehlani Finally Releases 'Cloud 19' Album on Spotify and Apple Music

In celebration of her first commercial mixtape’s seventh anniversary, Kehlani has finally released Cloud 19 on major streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Since its debut in 2014, the album was only available on SoundCloud. The It Was Good Until It Wasn’t artist took to Instagram and Twitter to share the news earlier today. “HAPPY 7 YEARS OF CLOUD 19! Wow, I was a baby when I dropped this. In honor of my first love, we put it on streaming services everywhere! GO STREAM! What song we bangin’ first?!?!” she captioned on Instagram. Feeling nostalgic, the songstress posted old images of a bunch of Cloud 19 CDs on Twitter saying: “Nothing will ever feel like Cloud 19 felt. Signing CD’s and handing them out up and down the street. Giving people my first body of work. Leading to my first tours. What a special day, I’m EMOTIONAL!”
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Change Your Spotify Language Setting

If you’re moving to a new country, one of the first things on your mind will probably be your subscriptions—especially Spotify. Fortunately, you can move your music about with you. And if you want to go one step further, you can change the language settings to help you settle into your new home.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Philips Hue and Spotify provide music with a light show

Philips has been building its Hue lineup smart lightbulbs for a while now. These bulbs are LED, and users can change the color of the light to suit their mood. In addition, Philips has announced that it has teamed up with Spotify for what it calls the first deep integration of music and lighting for the home.
MusicCNET

Donda: Kanye West finally drops new album on Spotify, Apple Music

It's not being delayed into purgatory: Kanye West's Donda album is real and you can listen to it now. After many delays, with a failed presidential bid somewhere in between , the rapper's album is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. At least, almost all of...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Philips Hue + Spotify Smart Light System Syncs to Your Music by Analyzing Song Metadata in Real-Time

Philips Hue has teamed up with Spotify to create the first deep integration of lighting and music that will provide an immersive light and music experience unlike any other. There may be similar lighting systems that seemingly dance to your music, but this system uses the Philips Hue app to analyze the metadata for each Spotify song in real-time. This results in a light show that not only incorporates the beat of the song, but also reflects its mood, genre, tempo, segments, loudness, pitch and more. Read more for two videos and additional information.
MusicTechCrunch

Spotify officially launches Blend, allowing friends to match their musical tastes and make playlists together

The feature has been further developed since its beta release, Spotify says. Spotify adds three new types of personalized playlists with launch of ‘Spotify Mixes’. Now, users who create a Blend (aka their shared playlist) will get something called a “taste match score” that shows them how similar or different their listening preferences are, when compared with their friends. After the Blend is created for the first time, this taste match score is demonstrated as a percentage and will be accompanied by text that tells users which song brings them together.
Behind Viral Videosvidetteonline.com

Klickner: My quest for new music a success thanks to TikTok

With so many outlets available to download and listen to, new music is within reasonable reach. Chances are if you are anything like me, you spend a lot of your time on your phone searching for new music. My quest has left me high and dry when YouTube’s algorithm was lacking in good recommendations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy