Midlands Voices: Public should be concerned about these flaws in new juvenile center
A new juvenile justice center is rising in downtown Omaha. The center includes a new tower to house the juvenile courts and supporting service centers for court-involved youth, as well as a four-story youth detention facility. I don’t question the need for new courtrooms. As a visiting judge, I sat in the present courtrooms, which were small and inadequate. Services for families were spread out all over downtown.omaha.com
Comments / 0