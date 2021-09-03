Firefighters From Pittsburgh Meeting Up With California Firefighters For Memorial Bike Ride

A group of firefighters biking across the country traveled through the area early Thursday afternoon. The cyclists are members of Fire Velo who describes itself on its Facebook page as “a fire service-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Our goal is to be a highly visible national cycling organization, participating in rides and charity events throughout the United States.” On Thursday, the firefighters began their day in St. Louis at the Soldier’s Memorial and rode 112 miles, ending in Effingham. The group will ride into Indiana on Friday and will continue riding over the course of the coming days before ending in New York City at Ground Zero, site of 9-11. On their Facebook page, Fire Velo says their current 3,000 mile ride is “an effort to raise funds for 4 Firefighter and Veteran Non-Profits to include Gary Sinise Foundation, FIRE VELO, Fire Family Foundation, Friends of Firefighters, Inc. and San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation. To find out more about Fire Velo and the charity organizations they are riding for, visit www.firevelo.com.