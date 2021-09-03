Cancel
Firefighters From Pittsburgh Meeting Up With California Firefighters For Memorial Bike Ride

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh firefighters met up with firefighters from California for quite a bike ride. They’re traveling from the North Shore to New York City. The firefighters from California are 33 days into a journey that began along the San Francisco bay. The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 Americans,...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

The future of travel is bold, with a boat-plane hybrid set to transform short distance ferry services. From the Virgin Hyperloop to HAV carbon-free dirigibles to self-driving cars to, now, this, the REGENT “seaglider” is an electric transport plane that can do 180 mph, or around six-times the speed of a ferry, and with double the range of electric aircraft, but with half the manufacturing costs.
