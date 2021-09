Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in young people of New Mexico, yet it is always shocking and surreal when we hear that it has happened again. There is outrage and grief. There are often accusations paired with the assigning of blame. What is rarely mentioned is that suicide is the result of trauma and untreated mental illness. The suicidal person, whether child or adult, feels hopelessness and despair. They often believe they are a burden and that they won’t be missed. This Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, I am sending a very personal message to my community with love and in the spirit of hope.