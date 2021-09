You can listen to this page as an audio file. It’s easy to see why bees have such a good reputation as pollinators. Their buzzing is the sound of summer as they scoot from flower to flower. But other insects pollinate as well. For Gnetum luofuense, it’s nocturnal moths that pollinate the plant. G. luofuense is a gymnosperm, and they evolved before bees. It’s no surprise that the plant has no use for them. However, they still produce pollen, a food that bees like to eat. A recent study by Min Yang and colleagues has found that while G. luofuense makes no effort to attract bees, they visit anyway, taking away the plant’s pollen with them.