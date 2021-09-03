Cancel
Taylor, MI

Photo gallery from Taylor North Little League World Series championship parade, celebration

By Frank Wladyslawski
Macomb Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Taylor North Little League World Series championship team was honored with a parade and ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Taylor. The parade started at the Taylor Recreation Center and ended at Heritage Park, with the ceremony was held in the Sheridan Center Open Air Pavilion. Players and coaches took part in a question-and-answer session and later signed autographs. Several special guests were on hand, including Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, two members of the 1959 Hamtramck Little League team and radio personalities Mike Stone and Jon Jansen. A fireworks display wrapped up the evening.

