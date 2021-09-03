Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Every great new movie coming to Netflix this year

By Film
Vice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s power in the movie industry has skyrocketed in the last five years. What was once a streaming service famed for producing low-budget crowd pleasers and giving you the chance to watch season nine of Friends again (and again and again) has since become a major player during Oscar season, picking up 15 Academy Awards and, in the last three years alone, producing five Best Picture nominees. With ‘Oscar season’ swiftly approaching already, Netflix are gearing up to release their next potential big-hitters; many of them bowing at buzzy film festivals to drum up hype beforehand.

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Nella Larsen
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Adele
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Academy Awards#Danish#Fever Dream#Red Notice#Fbi#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021

September is quickly approaching and the list of titles coming to Netflix is growing as new originals, returning favorites, and more are added to the roster. Whether you’re looking forward to comedies or drama, documentary or reality, there’s something for everyone. This month, old favorites like Money Heist and Sex Education return for new seasons, as well as Lucifer which will bid viewers farewell after this final round of episodes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

16 Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

Becoming famous certainly comes with its ups and downs at any age, but being thrust into the Hollywood spotlight has to be a uniquely challenging experience in itself. While many actors start their careers young and later become famous as adults, child stars manage to find almost instant success—and with that success sometimes comes the realization that show business isn't an industry they want to stay in forever. Wondering why some of your favorite child actors quit Hollywood after hitting it big? Read on to find out why these stars with seemingly bright futures decided to walk away.
Moviesnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

Starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Freya Allan and Paul Giamatti. Gunpowder Milkshake is my favorite Netflix movie of the summer so far that’s not part of a trilogy! I couldn’t pick between Gunpowder Milkshake and the Feat Street movies for my favorite of the summer, but Gunpowder Milkshake is definitely up at the top!
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Has The #1 Movie On Streaming Right Now

In the U.S., Sylvester Stallone has the most popular movie on streaming right now. Yes, it’s The Suicide Squad, DC’s latest superhero blockbuster. It’s possible to watch the film from beginning to end and not even realize the Rocky legend is even in it, though. Stallone provides the voice of breakout character King Shark, the loveable yet people-eating fish-man.
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy