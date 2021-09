Money Heist, a hugely successful Netflix series in Spain, is full of twists and turns. Even though the program ended in November 2017 and had a relatively short-lived buzz among Antena 3 viewers, no one could predict what would happen next. Instead, money Heist became an immediate global hit after Netflix bought the rights to the crime series. In a recent interview with Collider, actress Ursula Corbero said that the series’ unexpected popularity was mirrored in the millions of fans she and the rest of the cast earned following the series’ launch on the streaming site.