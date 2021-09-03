Reefer Madness with Dr. Staci Gruber

While names like marijuana and weed carry a certain stigma, the truth is that the plant is natural and overwhelmingly safe. Just a decade ago, cannabis wasn’t openly discussed in most circles. It was widely used, but was only sold, purchased, and discussed in hushed tones. Today, it’s legal in many parts of the country. And within a matter of years, it’ll be legal throughout the entire United States. And if you think it’s only for getting high, you’d be mistaken. Cannabis is a powerful compound with many applications. Let’s explore in further detail. What is Cannabis? Cannabis is a term that refers to a group of three different plants that have psychoactive properties: Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis. The flowers of these plants can be harvested and dried to produce marijuana/weed.