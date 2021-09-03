Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Reefer Madness with Dr. Staci Gruber

startalkradio.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout This Episode — Does weed make you faster? On this episode, Neil deGrasse Tyson and co-hosts Gary O’Reilly and Chuck Nice hash out the effects of cannabis with neuroscientist at Harvard Medical School and director of the MIND Program Dr. Staci Gruber. Is smoking dope really doping?. Will smoking...

www.startalkradio.net

Comments / 45

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Nice
Person
Kara Young
Person
Neil Degrasse Tyson
Person
Daniel Davis
Person
Gary O'reilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reefer Madness#Smoking Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Harvard Medical School#Startalk Patrons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

How To Naturally Make Your Marijuana High Extra Intense

Over time, cannabis highs lose a bit of their buzz and become lackluster. Here’s how to naturally get them back. Every activity in life can use a pick-me-up, from the weekly dinners you cook to sex. Weed is the same; while the first few times consuming weed is euphoric and shiny, the more you do it, the more you get used to it and it becomes normal.
Pharmaceuticalsthejointblog.com

Quick Ways To Detox Cannabis From Your System

It’s no secret that cannabis is a powerful plant with many medicinal properties. In recent years, CBD has come into the spotlight thanks to its therapeutic and non-intoxicating benefits. There are now millions of Americans who enjoy cannabis products and those who are opposed to their use for various reasons.
Healththefreshtoast.com

Will Drug Testing For Weed Eventually Disappear Forever?

The federal government’s powers have shrunk significantly in relation to maintaining the plant’s prohibition status. I was reading an article posted on the American Bar Association’s website concerning whether marijuana-testing at the workplace will eventually fade out over time. After all, the vast majority of Americans are in favor of...
FingerLakes1

Best THC Detox Methods for Weed & Marijuana Cleanse

So, you need to pass a drug test. For most of you, this will be a urine screening. You will be asked to urinate into a cup, and then the person administering the test will take it and send it off to a lab for testing. Getting a job is...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana After 50

The statistics are surprising: More and more older people are smoking pot, that drug stereotypically associated with disaffected youth. A 2018 review of studies found that the greatest increase in American marijuana use was in people over 50. And according to a study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, marijuana use in people over 65 increased by 75 percent between 2015 and 2018. Those studies also indicate that older people consider marijuana use relatively harmless. But pot can affect people over 50 differently than younger people, sometimes in unexpected ways. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

The Most Powerful Uses For Cannabis

While names like marijuana and weed carry a certain stigma, the truth is that the plant is natural and overwhelmingly safe. Just a decade ago, cannabis wasn’t openly discussed in most circles. It was widely used, but was only sold, purchased, and discussed in hushed tones. Today, it’s legal in many parts of the country. And within a matter of years, it’ll be legal throughout the entire United States. And if you think it’s only for getting high, you’d be mistaken. Cannabis is a powerful compound with many applications. Let’s explore in further detail. What is Cannabis? Cannabis is a term that refers to a group of three different plants that have psychoactive properties: Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis. The flowers of these plants can be harvested and dried to produce marijuana/weed.
Cancerthefreshtoast.com

Legendary Cannabis Advocate Eddy Lepp Proves Marijuana Doesn’t Cure Cancer

Marijuana advocates have argued for decades that the federal government has a cure for cancer and that cure is the cannabis plant. There are no two ways about it. This article is probably going to come across a little harsh. The words and points made herein, for some, may even teeter on inappropriate, way too soon to discuss so explicitly. Let me humbly apologize in advance.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Fentanyl: What it is and why it's so deadly

It was created as a prescribed painkiller with a potency estimated at 80 to 100 times that of morphine. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, often appears as a small, blue pill with the number “30” and the letter “M” etched into its side. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has found 26 percent of tablets tested for the drug contain a lethal dose of 2 milligrams or more.
Posted by
Benzinga

The DEA Seeks To Increase Federal Production Limits For Psilocybin And Marijuana Research

The Drug Enforcement Administration is proposing a significant increase in federal limits for the production of psilocybin, psilocin and marijuana for research purposes. In a clear proof of institutional interest for the therapeutic value of some Schedule 1 substances, the DEA is scheduled to publish a new document in the Federal Register on Thursday advocating for an increase in the aggregate production quotas for these naturally-produced substances, Marijuana Moment reported.
U.S. Politicsheadynj.com

Federal Drug Official Admits Cannabis Legalization Hasn’t Increased Teen Use

National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Director Nora Volkow admitted cannabis legalization has not led to increased teen use despite popular fears. Volkow discussed the issue while a guest on the podcast “Psychoactive,” hosted by Drug Policy Alliance (DPA) founder Ethan Nadelmann. Nadelmann was an early cannabis legalization leader who has since pivoted to psychedelics.
PharmaceuticalsMedicineNet.com

What Does CBD Do to You?

Cannabidiol (CBD) acts on the brain’s serotonin receptors and releases feel-good chemicals, helping elevate mood. However, research is underway to investigate how CBD does this, as the exact mechanism of action is not conclusive. Because of its serotonin-boosting effect, CBD may be able to help people with psychological issues, including:
U.S. PoliticsEast Bay Express

Dope on the Table: Federal legalization of cannabis would stop the black market and end the photo-ops prohibitionists just love

High state and local taxes on pot sold in dispensaries, and the continuing illegality of weed at the federal level, have resulted in numerous bad outcomes for the legal-weed industry and consumers: inflated prices, dissuasion of entrepreneurs and financiers, limits on the potential enormous growth of the pot economy, and, perhaps worst of all, a thriving black market.
Pharmaceuticalsmoneyandmarkets.com

The Cannabis & Psychedelic Long-Game: Don’t Do This

Answer a reader email about the future of the cannabis and psychedelic markets. Provide an update on the brand-new Money & Markets Cannabis Index. So, let’s start today with a reader email. Lin emailed me and asked:. What is your outlook on the cannabis market, including psychedelics, in the U.S....
Unemploymentthefreshtoast.com

This Is How To Know When It Might Be Time To Lay Off Marijuana

While marijuana dependence is said to only affect roughly 9%of users, millions of people are going to experience problems in their personal and professional life as a result of cannabis. By all accounts, marijuana is the most popular drug in the world. Some of the latest statistics show there are...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

What Taking Aspirin Every Day Does to Your Body

You may have read or heard about various reports that taking daily aspirin—yes, that old-time resident of your grandmother's medicine cabinet—may have benefits for modern health conditions. "Aspirin, or acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication that is indicated for many different things," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "From fever control to pain control, even heart attack treatment, there seems to be a new indication every few months." That said, this common everyday drug called aspirin is a strong one, and it can cause some serious side effects in certain people. Read on for more about the features and benefits of aspirin, and what taking aspirin every day does to your body. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It..

Comments / 0

Community Policy