Lurgan: Three men released in dissident republican inquiry

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men, aged 38, 45 and 52, who were arrested in Lurgan, County Armagh, under the Terrorism Act have been released. The arrests were made on Thursday as part of an investigation into violent dissident republican activity. A number of properties were also searched by detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism...

