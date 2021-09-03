Cancel
New Affordable Housing Units Opened

By Charlie Hudson
southdadenewsleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather for Wednesday, August 25, was pleasant for a summer afternoon in more ways than one for those who will reside in Fair Oaks Apartments. District Eight Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins and representatives from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s office were joined by U.S. Representative Congressman Carlos Gimenez to congratulate the Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development Department for opening the latest affordable housing complex in the Leisure City Community Urban Center.

www.southdadenewsleader.com

