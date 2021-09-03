CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food price rise fears amid staff shortages

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe national shortage of lorry drivers could lead to a rise in food prices, wholesalers have warned. Darren Labbett, managing director of Woods Foodservice, told the BBC that his industry was facing a "perfect storm" of adverse effects. "We've got the Brexit situation and the after-effects of the pandemic coming...

