Municipal Election Shapes Up

Ballots for the municipal primary election will be mailed out on Wednesday, Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman told KGVO news on Tuesday morning. “Our municipal primary election will be coming up on September 14, and we'll be mailing out just over 47,000 ballots to Missoula County voters,” said Seaman. “Those will be mailing out tomorrow, so voters should get those in the mailbox starting on Thursday or Friday. Then our primary election will be held on Tuesday, September 14. There are three main races on the ballot. We have our mayor, we have our Ward One and our Ward Six, and the top two vote getters from each of those races will continue on to the November election, which is the general election for the city of Missoula.