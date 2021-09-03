Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Municipal Election Shapes Up

By Larry Diehl
southdadenewsleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomestead’s primary election on Tuesday, October 5 will include candidates for Mayor and for each of three City Council seats. The qualifying period for these offices closes on Friday September 3. Although all Homestead voters can vote for every council seat, Council candidates must be residents of the City area...

www.southdadenewsleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Voter Registration#Race#Mortgage Loan#Homestead#City Council#Councilmember
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionwkar.org

GOP-Backed Voting Initiative Files With Elections Bureau

A petition drive took an initial step Thursday toward enacting new voter restrictions. The Republican-backed signature campaign says it has filed its initiative language with the state Bureau of Elections. It’s a step toward enacting a veto-proof law that would make it harder for some people to vote in Michigan.
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

School board candidates announced

Competitors vying for Moffat County School Board seats have been announced, and five candidates are campaigning for the four open seats on the board. Seats in District A and District B as well as two At-large seats will be up for grabs as candidates campaign until the Nov. 2 election. District A covers the northwest side of the district, and District B covers the south/southwest side. At-large candidates can live anywhere within the Moffat County School District.
Denver, COcoloradopolitics.com

Ballot measure to move Denver’s municipal elections to April approved

The Denver City Council has approved a ballot measure that, if passed by voters, would move Denver’s municipal elections from May to April to address federal deadlines for mailing ballots to military and overseas voters. The measure was passed unanimously without comment Monday. The measure will now be added to...
Electionsboston.gov

Early voting locations in Boston for 2021 Preliminary Municipal Election

For the Preliminary Municipal Election on Tuesday, September 14, the early voting period starts on Saturday, September 4, and runs through Friday, September 10. The early voting period for the 2021 Preliminary Municipal Election takes place from Saturday, September 4, through Friday, September 10. During that time, voters registered in Boston will be able to cast their ballots in person before the Preliminary Municipal Election on Tuesday, September 14.
Electionscsbj.com

Secretary of State adopts election rules

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office filed a notice of final rulemaking Aug. 26, to implement the 2021 Colorado Votes Act and ensure that elections processes are secure and up to date. This followed a virtual public rulemaking hearing on election rules held Aug. 3. Public commenters had raised concerns...
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Walterboro Councilman graduates from Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government

Walterboro City Councilmember Edward Fishburne has graduated from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Graduates, including Fishburne, received their certificates during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s 2021 Annual Meeting. Established in 1986, the institute is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials...
Salida, COarkvalleyvoice.com

2021 Salida Regular Coordinated Municipal Election Candidates Released

Local elections for 2021 are quickly approaching and the slate of candidates is becoming more clear for Salida. The City of Salida will hold a regular coordinated municipal election on Tuesday, November 2. In order to have their petitions approved, candidates had to collect a minimum of 25 signatures which...
Durham, NCheraldsun.com

Durham City Council candidate withdraws from municipal election

Elizabeth Takla has withdrawn from the Durham City Council election, confirming Wednesday she is no longer seeking the Ward 1 council seat. Takla, whose platform emphasized pushing Durham in a “progressive direction,” declined to say why she suspended her campaign. According to the Durham County Board of Elections, her name...
Missoula County, MTPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Municipal Primary Election Ballots to be Mailed out on Wednesday

Ballots for the municipal primary election will be mailed out on Wednesday, Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman told KGVO news on Tuesday morning. “Our municipal primary election will be coming up on September 14, and we'll be mailing out just over 47,000 ballots to Missoula County voters,” said Seaman. “Those will be mailing out tomorrow, so voters should get those in the mailbox starting on Thursday or Friday. Then our primary election will be held on Tuesday, September 14. There are three main races on the ballot. We have our mayor, we have our Ward One and our Ward Six, and the top two vote getters from each of those races will continue on to the November election, which is the general election for the city of Missoula.
Mobile, ALWKRG

Voting starts Tuesday morning in Mobile municipal election

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s municipal election starts this morning. Major changes are in store for the city council and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson vies for a third term. Regardless of who wins, the city council is poised to have at least three new members with this election and four people are challenging Mayor Stimpson for the chief executive.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Voters hit polls early to cast votes in Mobile municipal election

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Some voting before work, others trying to beat crowds this morning as the first ballots were cast in the municipal election in Mobile. We stopped by as polls opened at 7 a.m. at Mobile Museum of Art and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Early morning lines were...
Clayton County, GAClayton News Daily

Candidates qualify for Clayton County municipal elections

JONESBORO — Qualifying ended last Friday for the upcoming elections for six cities in Clayton County. The elections will be decided in the Nov. 2 general election. To check your voter status and find your polling location, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Jonesboro. ♦ Candidates for three at-large city council seats. Bobby Lester...

Comments / 0

Community Policy