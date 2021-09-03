Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Charity barrel race at South Point this weekend

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
The annual Buckles and Barrels for Bailey charity barrel race is this weekend.

Set up began on Thursday at the South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas.

Bailey was born in 2010 in Las Vegas and developed an infection. She spent four months in the Spring Valley Hospital neonatal intensive care unit -- and they saved her life.

"It's a great facility and we have 26 vendors here, so you can do some shopping," said organizer Marla Stephens.

"It's also fun to watch and cheer on your favorite contestant and watch some cool animals. Everything here is for charity."

All proceeds go to the Spring Valley Hospital neonatal intensive care unit.

Last year the event raised $100,000.

Learn more at BucklesAndBarrels4Bailey.com .

