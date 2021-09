They say that man is the most dangerous animal on the face of planet Earth, but there's something even more dangerous; a species that poses the single biggest threat to not only the human race but to Walmart parking lots and motel swimming pools. His name is Florida Man. We've covered numerous accounts of this aggressive species wreaking havoc all over the sunny state of Florida, and we're sad to say that Florida Man has struck once more, this time at the pier on Coronado Drive, Miami. According to local police, a wild Florida Man ended up parking his Lexus RX SUV halfway over the pier, leaving the car in a particularly precarious position.