Wine of the week: a top-flight claret on the high street

By Matthew Jukes
moneyweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2018 Château Deyrem Valentin, Cru Bourgeois Supérieur, Margaux, Bordeaux, France. £31.99, available at 218 Waitrose stores and at waitrosecellar.com. It’s funny how my drinking habits have remained relatively constant over the years, even though my palate veers all over the place on account of the tens of thousands of wines that I taste. I don’t think I have dipped into a single claret since writing my Bordeaux En Primeur Report back in May, but I have been quietly willing September to arrive. Each year this glorious month signals to me, at least, that the Bordeaux season is back on, and it will stay with me for the next eight months. While it is always amusing to pluck bottles from the cellar, it is very rare to find top-flight, reasonably priced bottles of claret on the high street, and it is rarer still when they happen to be drinking rather well.

