Learning apps put to the test: Learn cleverly with digital index cards. Vocabulary, historical data, rules or formulas – some things have to be learned by heart. Card index boxes with several compartments for flash cards have proven themselves to bring system into the buffalo: There is a question on the front of the cards, the answer is hidden on the back. If it is already “seated”, the card moves from the first compartment to the next and is now queried less frequently. The others stay in the first subject and have their turn more often.