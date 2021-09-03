Cancel
Road Rage on the Stretch ends in arrest for gun offense

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old Tavernier man was arrested Saturday after flashing a handgun at another motorist. Felix Martinez was charged with improper exhibition of a firearm. The victim told Deputy Daniel Valdes that a Toyota Tacoma passed him using the shoulder of the 18-Mile Stretch, which kicked up rocks that struck the.

