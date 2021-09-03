The Top Five PS3 Launch Titles of All-Time

When the Playstation 3 first launched it threw the world into mayhem. Only 400,000 consoles were available for purchase throughout the world which caused massive shortages. PS3’s were the hot commodity and everyone wanted one. It’s sort of similar to what is happening right now with the PS5 but to a much greater scale. There were two versions of the PS3. One was backward compatible which mean that it could play Playstation 2 games and the other one, unfortunately, didn’t have this function. So you would think a console with such high demand would have a pretty impressive launch line-up right? Well, it did and it didn’t. The PS3 launched with a little over ten titles. Many of which were sports and racing games. So we’re going to be checking out which games were worth your time back when the PS3 first launched. These are the top 5 PS3 launch titles.