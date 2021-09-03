Dry and pleasant for your Friday afternoon

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable as we end a very active week of weather. A cooler and drier air-mass was brought in thanks to Ida leaving, which allowed muggy levels to return to a comfortable state. It was almost two weeks we dealt with oppressively muggy conditions in the Ohio Valley. We will start to dry out from a rain plagued first half of the work-week with the second half showing more of that bright yellow orb. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny today. A few more clouds are likely compared to yesterday, but still a nice day all around. Thermometers will remain in the low to mid 70s for the afternoon high. It will be a good day to be outdoors and hangout, maybe even grill up some burgers for lunch/dinner. You will be able to head over to a Friday night football game and enjoy the pleasant weather. Tonight, skies will stay mainly clear with temps dropping down to the mid 50s. Some areas of fog are possible once again.