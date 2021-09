Expectations are high once again for the Lancers as longtime coach Mike Wadley tries to turn his group of talented players into a cohesive unit. “We have a team that can go far in the playoffs,” Wadley said. “Two years ago we developed over time and made a good playoff run. I expect us to go through that again. They’ve all played in big matches and I feel like we’ll be a more seasoned team when the playoffs come around.”