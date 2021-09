A couple of years back, we heard rumors that the Lincoln Zephyr would be making a comeback. But we never heard much more than that because Lincoln has become something of an SUV brand, focusing on its real moneymakers like the Navigator. It truly felt like Lincoln could care less about sedans, but then a couple of months ago, we were presented with the stunning new Zephyr Reflection concept, and we prayed it would see production for its beauty alone. Fortunately, it seems that our collective prayers have been answered or are in the process of being answered, as we've just uncovered a new trademark that suggests a production version is going ahead.