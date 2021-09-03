Learn about butterflies in 'Magnificent Monarchs' workshop
CHESTER — Chesapeake Wildlife Heritage will host its annual “Magnificent Monarchs” workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Barnstable Hill Farm in Chester. The public is invited to join CWH staff to tag and learn about the migrating habits of Monarch butterflies. Participants will also learn about the Monarch’s life cycle and will help scientists from around the continent track its astounding generational migration.www.myeasternshoremd.com
Comments / 0