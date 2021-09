On September 10th, Wickford Art Association (WAA) launches an exhibit that celebrates Rhode Island’s diverse, vibrant and resilient food economy through FoodWorks. In partnership with edible Rhody, food-industry partners were identified last winter who then welcomed a team of photographers from Wickford Art on-site. 16 photographers have captured dynamic photography at sites across the region and will display a sampling of their work in the FoodWorks exhibit opening Friday- September 10 at the WAA Gallery in North Kingstown. John Robson, jurist will select works for cash prizes from the offerings and all work will be available for sale.