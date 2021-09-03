Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Indie Bookstore Tour: Fair Isle Books

By Grace Johnson
Door County Pulse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: 1885 Detroit Harbor Road, Washington Island. I’m always impressed by the number of books that owner Deb Wayman manages to fit into her store, considering its small size. It reminds me of someone’s personal library – maybe a little tight and full, but with a really cozy feel. There is something there for all types of readers.

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookstores#Jewelry#Bookshop#Fair Isle Books#Fair Isle#Island Time Books#Community#Libro Fm Fairisleshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
vandegriftvoice.com

Book club kicks off

“It was basically just dead all last year,” Martinez said. “Now we’re trying to resurrect it. Get people in, make it a fun and lively environment for everyone.”. Due to COVID-19, many of the school’s clubs took a hit in attendance and popularity. Moving from in-person learning to virtual learning, core classes overruled the time and attention of students rather than seeking out extracurricular activities. A new year means a new agenda. Club presidents Yness Martinez and Abby Lincks want to strive to get students back to doing what they love, particularly those who love to read.
Ogema, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Spirit-Hill-Ogema Fair in the books

The 79th annual Spirit-Hill–Ogema 4-H Fair was held at the Spirit Town Hall July 30-31. Twenty-two 4-Hers from the Hillbillies, Happy Hoboes, Wilson Workers, and Hamburg Hawks clubs exhibited more than 300 entries. Traditional in-person events including exhibit judging, lunch, games and skits that returned after last year’s all-virtual fair.
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Two-day book fair in Kingsport begins today

KINGSPORT — Dozens of volunteers sweated in the afternoon sun on Thursday, loading hundreds of boxes of books into vehicles, all to get ready for this weekend’s mini book fair. The Friends of Kingsport Public Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport are hosting a mini book fair today (9...
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Bookstore owner celebrated at memorial

Tamzin Malone, the owner of Main Street Books, died on Friday surrounded by family. Her friends gathered at the place she loved the most, her store, to celebrate her life and achievements. Malone, a staunch supporter of LGBTQ rights and racial equality, was celebrated on Thursday as a loving and...
Books & Literaturestyleblueprint.com

12 Must-Read Picks From Book Clubs We Love

Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Associate Editor and Staff Writer. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. While most of us have likely heard the buzz surrounding popular virtual book clubs like Belletrist, Book of the Month, and Reese’s Book Club, we did a deep dive and discovered four additional book clubs, what makes them stand out, and what they’re currently reading. Whether you’re a fan of the good old-fashioned subscription box, podcasts, or group discussions, this collection of book clubs offers a little something for bookworms of all sorts.
EntertainmentTrendHunter.com

Modern Transluscent Bookstores

The Glade Bookstore features translucent glass throughout to create a blurred effect. Designed by HAS Design and Research, the bookshop is located in Chongqing's dense city center. It is designed to act as a spiritual and restful place amidst the busy city streets. The Glade Bookstore is also a restaurant...
Monroe, LAKEDM

Lagniappe: 'Green Book' Explores Black Pianist 1962 Tour Of The South

In 1962 a black pianist hired a white chauffer and took off to play music in the South. The film Green Book explores life during Jim Crow and offers a look at the times. The Negro Motorist Green Book began publication in 1936. It detailed safe places for black motorist to stay and eat while travelling. Black pianist Don Shirley gave a copy to his white chauffer Frank 'Tony Lip' Vallelonga before they set out on the eight week musical tour.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

2nd Chance Books Will Be More Than Just a Bookstore

2nd Chance Books is a used bookstore located at 4206 50th Street with plans to open by December of 2021. The store will function similarly to Goodwill, but just for books. They will be accepting donations of used books to then resell at a competitive price. However, what makes them different is that they are using the profits from book sales to develop and run an education program.
Darien, CTStamford Advocate

Jewell talks latest book at Darien bookstore

Author Lisa Jewell will discuss her latest book, “The Night She Disappeared,” on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Barrett Bookstore. The evening will include a conversation with Jewell, and time for a question and answer session from the audience. Jewell will also be available at the event to sign books.
Posted by
Only In New Hampshire

Bayswater Books Is An Enormous Bookstore In New Hampshire That Will Be Your New Favorite Destination

To a book-lover there’s no better feeling than getting lost in the aisles of a great bookstore. Many of us can spend hours browsing titles we know and those that are new to us. Whether it’s discovering new authors or revisiting the ones we grew up with, a good book store offers the type of […] The post Bayswater Books Is An Enormous Bookstore In New Hampshire That Will Be Your New Favorite Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
Macomb County, MIPosted by
Wayne Dover

Macomb County's bookstores to crawl in

MACOMB COUNTY, MI - Reading books is one way to spend free time. Books can immerse you in the story - whatever it is - you read. Absorbing one sentence after another, and for a moment away from the busy world. If you're in the mood for some books to stock up for the weekend, head over to these stores in Macomb County.
Economyfsutorch.com

Navigating the online bookstore

As of June 30, 2021, Ferris’ contract with book retailer Barnes and Noble has expired. In its place, the online bookseller Akadem- os will handle present and future textbook sales. The former University Center book- store location has been remodeled and re- named Ferris Outfitters. Presiding over this transition as...
Books & Literatureconwaydailysun.com

'Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag' wins at New York Book Festival

"Ella Sue and the Burlap Bag," the latest book by author Robin Taylor-Chiarello, who divides her between Summit, N.J., and Center Lovell, Maine, is the 2021 New York Book Festival children’s book winner. This is not the first time the author has been honored at this festival. She has previously...
PetsIowa State Daily

Dog Eared Books receives bookstore-of-the-month recognition

Whether it be the neon sign illuminated above a snoozing dog or the lack of vacancy on the shelves, it’s evident that Dog Eared Books’ popularity is not fading anytime soon, especially after earning recognition that proves their success just five months after opening their doors. Dog Eared Books was...
Vestavia Hills, ALvestaviavoice.com

Friends of the Library bookstore open again

The Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library Bookstore is back open for browsing and donations. The bookstore, located on the main floor, offers a large selection of previously owned fiction, non-fiction (including Biographies, cooking, travel, inspirational/religion, etc.), children’s books, CDs and DVDs, and paperback books. Come in and browse or drop off books for a donation. All proceeds from sales and donations benefit the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The bookstore is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Books & LiteratureFort Wayne Journal Gazette

By the books

Two people reading the same books from a list curated by an anonymous bibliophile discover that despite the several-decades difference in their age, they actually have more in common than they could have ever fathomed. “The Reading List,” Sara Nisha Adams' debut novel, is a book about the power of...
Books & LiteratureSanta Barbara Independent

Indy Book Club September: ‘Dominicana’

Loosely based on her mother’s life story, Dominicana by Angie Cruz is an engrossing novel about immigration, motherhood, and finding independence. Our protagonist, Ana, is 15 years old when her mother makes a business deal that lands Ana married to Juan Ruiz, who is almost 20 years her senior. She leaves her home in the Dominican Republic to start a new life in New York City with papers that identify her as 19 years old. Once there, Ana knows no one and does not speak English, and Juan turns out to be a possessive, abusive, and disloyal husband. Although her marriage is a symbol of the hope that her family will soon be able to join her in N.Y.C. and escape the political turmoil at home, the life that Ana is now living is not what she had imagined it would be. But when Juan leaves New York for a trip back to the D.R., Ana begins finding herself again.
Petshoodline.com

Dog Eared Books Castro to close, reopen as new bookstore Fabulosa Books

Visitors to the Dog Eared Books Castro website have seen a curious message on that page lately. “There will be a gargantuan, shocking, and totally EARTHSHAKING announcement about the future of Dog Eared Books' Castro branch in the VERY near future!,” their About page says. The earth-shaking announcement has arrived....
Visual Artdekalbcountyonline.com

Architecture Adventure At The Ellwood House Museum

This month’s free youth program, “Architecture Adventure,” explores the colors, shapes, and textures of Ellwood Park. Younger kids can create their own designs with blocks, while older ones can go on an architectural scavenger hunt, and help us create a mural featuring the Ellwood mansion. Join us on Sunday –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy